BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $314.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.83. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.22 and a 12-month high of $333.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

