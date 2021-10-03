Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.