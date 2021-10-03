Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 221.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $37,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Truist lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

