BOSAGORA (BOA) Price Hits $0.10

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $30.67 million and approximately $912,804.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,415.66 or 0.44906193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00265345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00118331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

