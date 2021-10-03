BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.14. 162,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,087. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

