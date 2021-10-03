Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.34). Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 154.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $264.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

