Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.38. Clarus reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.94 million, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

