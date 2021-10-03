Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce sales of $59.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.60 million and the highest is $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $242.70 million, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.53. 73,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,281. The company has a market capitalization of $814.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

