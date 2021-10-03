Brokerages Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $318,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

