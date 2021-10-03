Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 591,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

