Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post sales of $25.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.29 billion and the lowest is $25.60 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $15.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $100.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.65 billion to $101.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $109.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.50 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Shares of VLO opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

