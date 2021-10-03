Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Oxford Industries posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.37. 128,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.