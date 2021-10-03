Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. 12,061,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,523,947. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

