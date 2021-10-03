Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. SunPower posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SunPower by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SunPower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

