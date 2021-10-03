Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.48. Tapestry reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 30.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,227,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after buying an additional 287,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 2,696,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,888. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

