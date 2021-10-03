Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 492.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $20,926,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

