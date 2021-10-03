Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price at $67.89

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $6,360,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. 345,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

