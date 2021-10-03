Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT at $40.17

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. 1,984,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,481 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

