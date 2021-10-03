Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target at $15.65

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
AVAH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 523,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
