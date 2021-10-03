Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target at $15.65

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 523,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.