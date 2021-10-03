Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $39.27

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

FOXA opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. FOX has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

