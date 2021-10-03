Brokerages Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price at $2.10

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 457,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 265,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,145. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

