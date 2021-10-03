Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price at $198.56

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFCZF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $132.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.71. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

