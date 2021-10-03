Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT at C$85.02

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$78.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,268,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,242. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.92 and a one year high of C$82.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$78.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.09. The firm has a market cap of C$95.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.