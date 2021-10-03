Brokerages Set Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Price Target at $20.30

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YSG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Research analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Yatsen by 211.3% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,121,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

