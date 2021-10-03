Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 86,932 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 86,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,685 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.39 per share, with a total value of $2,896,357.15.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 57,501 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,365,418.31.

On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53.

Shares of KOD opened at $97.00 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.