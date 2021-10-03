BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.23.

ERE.UN opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$4.04 and a 12 month high of C$4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

