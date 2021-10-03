BTIG Research Upgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has $353.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.58. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,584.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,868 shares of company stock valued at $284,598,459 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 44.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.