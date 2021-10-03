Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Update

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BGSX remained flat at $$9.69 during trading on Friday. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,634. Build Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

Build Acquisition Company Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

