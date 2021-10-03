ByteNext Price Hits $0.0841 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. ByteNext has a market cap of $631,074.90 and approximately $11,221.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00065980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00143584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,906.75 or 0.98637815 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.93 or 0.07043537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.