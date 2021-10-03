CAE (NYSE:CAE) versus Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Financial Survey

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 4.22 -$35.77 million $0.36 83.53 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.50% 7.39% 2.66% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CAE and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 4 5 0 2.40 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

CAE presently has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.13%. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given CAE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Summary

CAE beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

