Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 159,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 177,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

