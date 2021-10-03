Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

