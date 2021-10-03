Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Safehold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

SAFE opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.