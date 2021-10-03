Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 228.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $42,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 141.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 644,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 377,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 332,154 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

