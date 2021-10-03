Canaccord Genuity Boosts 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 690

888 (LON:888) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 426 ($5.57) on Thursday. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 407.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 398.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 343.75%.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

