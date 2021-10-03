Canaccord Genuity Raises Redcentric (LON:RCN) Price Target to GBX 185

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:RCN opened at GBX 137.42 ($1.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.24. The stock has a market cap of £214.64 million and a P/E ratio of 23.29. Redcentric has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Redcentric’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

