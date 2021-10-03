Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,238. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

