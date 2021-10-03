Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.83.

CFP opened at C$28.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.76. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$14.64 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

