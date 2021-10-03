Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of CFPZF opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

