Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.83.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$14.64 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.76.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canfor will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.