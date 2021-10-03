Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 3,470 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.84 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $759.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.