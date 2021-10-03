Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 26,852 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,986,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudera by 866.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after buying an additional 2,089,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.99 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,360 shares of company stock worth $8,018,631 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.