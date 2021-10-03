Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $317,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

