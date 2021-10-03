Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 30,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 45.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 471.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

