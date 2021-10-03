Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.