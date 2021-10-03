Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.78.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.54. 2,696,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,871. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

