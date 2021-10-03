Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $219.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $201.59 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

