Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 207,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

CABGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

