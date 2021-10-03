CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CarMax by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.