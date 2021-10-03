carVertical (CV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $169,153.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $169,153.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,807.65 or 0.45416387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00227267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.